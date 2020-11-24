DULUTH — Four pedestrians were taken to Duluth hospitals with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash Monday evening, Nov. 23, in northeastern Minnesota.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 53 at Caribou Lake Road in St. Louis County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Buick was traveling north on Highway 53 when it struck a deer, according to the state patrol. The vehicle then stopped on the right shoulder, partially in the right lane. A Ram truck traveling north struck the parked Buick, as did a Ford SUV. Two pedestrians were checking on the two occupants of the Buick. All four were struck during the crash.

The pedestrians, all with life-threatening injuries, include Anna Marie Buchanan, 53, of Duluth; Donald Gerald Buchanan, 21, of Duluth; Nancy Elizabeth Johnson, 85, of Aurora; and William Bruce Johnson, 91, of Aurora.

The drivers of the trucks — Dakota John Heinrich, 26, of Mountain Iron, and Dylan Michael Samberg, 21, of Saginaw — received non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. Neither were taken to a hospital, according to the state patrol.