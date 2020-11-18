ST. PAUL -- A 35-year-old mother of three died Tuesday in St. Paul after she fell on a West Side road and a driver struck her.

Witnesses reported seeing the woman fall in the middle of the road at George Street and Stryker Avenue about 6 p.m., according to Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman. They stopped their vehicle to help the woman, identified by police as Karina Renee Chosa, of St Paul.

Another vehicle that approached on George Street had a green light and the driver continued through the intersection.

“When it appeared that the driver was not slowing down, the good Samaritans moved out of the roadway and away from the woman to avoid being struck,” Linders said. “That’s when the approaching vehicle struck the victim.”

The driver, a 16-year-old St. Paul resident, stopped and called 911. Paramedics took Chosa to Regions Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Chosa was a caring and loving mother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed, according to her sister, Joanne Chosa. She had a hard life, but “was always so outgoing, energetic,” she said.

Karina Chosa’s children are 5, 8 and 9, said Joanne Chosa, who is fundraising for her sister’s funeral and her children at gofundme.com/f/for-her-children-and-funeral-expenses.

Police said the 16-year-old had a valid driver’s license and was cooperating with investigators. Preliminary information didn’t indicate signs of impairment, according to Linders.

Police are investigating and didn’t arrest or cite the driver at the scene.