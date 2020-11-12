The Minnesota State Patrol said 29 vehicles were involved in the crashes, and about half of the vehicles were semis. Several vehicles caught fire and nine people were taken by ambulance with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that westbound I-94 would be closed between Rogers and Monticello into the afternoon for cleanup. Eastbound lanes reopened at about 1 p.m.

The State Patrol said travel was “extremely difficult” at the time due to low visibility and challenging road conditions caused by snow.