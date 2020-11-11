ST. AUGUSTA, Minn. — A Stearns County man suffered significant injuries Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, after being hit by a truck driven by his wife in St. Augusta, Minn., according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Scott Knochenmus, 62, of St. Augusta, was blowing snow in his driveway when his wife, Wendy Knochenmus, 61, began to move the truck in the driveway.

As she was backing up the truck, her foot slipped and depressed the accelerator, causing it to accelerate backward down the driveway, striking her husband.

St. Augusta Fire and Rescue, Mayo Ambulance and Stearns County deputies responded to the scene. Deputies arrived on scene and found numerous people assisting Scott Knochenmus, who was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for further treatment of significant injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.