DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A 51-year-old Audubon man died Monday morning, Nov. 2, after his vehicle hit a tree just off of Minnesota Highway 34 near Height of Land Lake about 15 miles east of Detroit Lakes.

Preston Scott Spenst was driving east in a 2017 Toyota Rav4 about 6:40 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway and hit the tree, said the Minnesota State Patrol.

Spenst was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the patrol said.