BENSON, Minn. — George Menchaca, 31, of Kerkhoven, Minnesota, died of injuries he suffered when his vehicle left U.S. Highway 12 and rolled multiple times shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, in Swift County.

Menchaca was reportedly driving a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on Highway 12 when he went off the road on the north side of the roadway and crossed over the road entering the south ditch. The vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to a rest in the south ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Alcohol was not a factor, according to the Patrol. It's not known if Menchaca was wearing a seat belt.

The Swift County Sheriff's Office, State Patrol and Kerkhoven Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene.