BENSON, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that was reported just before 11 p.m. on Saturday in Swift County.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 12 at 170th Avenue Southeast in Pillsbury Township. It reportedly went off the road on the north side of the roadway then crossed over the road entering the south ditch. It rolled multiple times before coming to a rest in the south ditch.

The Swift County Sheriff's Office, State Patrol, and Kerkhoven Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene.

The name of the victim and other information is not available at this time.