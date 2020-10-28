WILLMAR, Minn. — A woman was killed after being hit by a train Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 28, just east of Kandiyohi, Minn., according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

The name and age of the woman has not been released.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, she was walking along the railroad tracks when she was struck by the eastbound BNSF train. No injuries to other people were reported.

Traffic in the area had to be temporarily rerouted; the investigation is ongoing. The Willmar Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol also responded to the incident.