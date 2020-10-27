WINDOM, Minn. — Two people were killed as a result of a car-vs. semi crash Monday morning, Oct. 26, in Cottonwood County’s Springfield Township, 10 miles west of Windom, Minn.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2014 Ford Focus operated by Hussein Hassan Noor, 30, of Waite Park, Minn., was traveling south on Cottonwood County 5. A 2018 Mack semi operated by Logan Jeffrey Like, 25, of Slayton, Minn., was eastbound on Minnesota 62.

The vehicles collided in the intersection, according to the state patrol.

Both Noor and a passenger, Abdiqadar Yunis Abdi, 25, also of Waite Park, died at the scene of the crash. Both were wearing seat belts. Like, meanwhile, was uninjured in the accident, which was reported at 9:48 a.m. Monday.

The Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office, Heron Lake Fire Department and Ambulance and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance.