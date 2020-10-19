LITCHFIELD, Minn. — The names of two people injured, one fatally, during an industrial accident Friday, Oct. 16, have been released by the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.

Sergio Esquivel Torres, 34, died at a construction site on Minnesota Highway 22 after a stabilizing platform for a concrete boom truck gave way, causing the boom to fall to the ground. Torres has no permanent address listed.

Jaun Bocardo Ibanez, 20, of Litchfield, was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital for critical injuries. According to Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruz, Ibanez has since been released from the hospital.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.