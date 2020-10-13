According to the State Patrol, Brad Robert Grunig, 45, was driving a 2007 Lincoln MKZ east on state Highway 23 near Becker Lake Circle when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a road sign and several trees.

Grunig, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to the report.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash and alcohol was not a factor in the accident, which was reported at 3:42 p.m. Monday.

The Cold Spring Police Department, Chain of Lakes Fire Department and the Paynesville Ambulance assisted at the scene.