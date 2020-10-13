RICHMOND, Minn. — A St. Cloud man was killed Monday, Oct. 12, in a single-vehicle crash near Richmond, Minn.
According to the State Patrol, Brad Robert Grunig, 45, was driving a 2007 Lincoln MKZ east on state Highway 23 near Becker Lake Circle when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a road sign and several trees.
Grunig, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to the report.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash and alcohol was not a factor in the accident, which was reported at 3:42 p.m. Monday.
The Cold Spring Police Department, Chain of Lakes Fire Department and the Paynesville Ambulance assisted at the scene.