WILLMAR, Minn. — A 2-year-old girl was killed and a 23-year-old woman seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday night, Oct. 8, south of Willmar.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the child was sitting on the driver’s lap when the woman lost control of the vehicle on loose gravel as it was going west on 225th Avenue Southwest. The vehicle rolled into the ditch.

The driver, who is from Clara City, Minn., was wearing a seat belt and no one was ejected.

The child was airlifted from the scene by Life Link helicopter but died from her injuries en route to a metro hospital, according to the sheriff’s report.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported by Raymond Ambulance to Carris Health Rice Hospital in Willmar.

The names of those involved have not yet been released and the crash is currently under investigation.