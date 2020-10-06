RAYMOND, Minn. — A BNSF Railway train collided with a semitrailer hauling beets Tuesday morning, Oct. 6, southwest of Raymond, Minn., along Minnesota Highway 23 on the Kandiyohi County and Chippewa County line.

According to a Chippewa County sheriff's deputy on scene, there were no reported injuries as the train apparently hit the trailer of the semi and separated the trailer from the semitractor.

The intersection where the accident happened had a stop sign and railroad crossing signs.

The incident is under investigation and no further information is available at this time.