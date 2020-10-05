MINNEAPOLIS -- Three people in a stolen vehicle died after the driver sped away from police, officers pursued and the vehicle crashed in Minneapolis early Monday, Oct. 5, according to police.

Officers saw a vehicle, which was stolen with force during a carjacking Sunday morning, about 1:45 a.m. in the area of Dowling and Logan avenues.

They tried to pull the vehicle over, but “the driver attempted to elude the officers and fled at a high rate of speed,” police said in a statement. “During this pursuit, the suspect vehicle got substantially ahead of the pursuing squads.”

Officers saw the driver lose control of the vehicle about 2 miles away, in the area of Emerson and 18th avenues, and the vehicle rolled. Three people in the vehicle died in the single-vehicle crash.

Minneapolis police asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to conduct an independent investigation, and the Minnesota State Patrol is reconstructing the crash.

There was squad video of the incident, which police said the BCA will use in its investigation.



