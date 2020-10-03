FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Two people were killed when their vehicle was struck by another that was fleeing from police in Fergus Fall Friday evening, Oct. 2.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was arrested, police said.

The crash, which happened about 6:45 p.m., occurred near the intersection of North Union Avenue and Cavour Avenue West, close to the Goodyear Shopping Center in downtown Fergus Falls.

The intersection was littered with debris from the car and minivan that collided. Both vehicles came to rest in the middle of the shopping center parking lot.

Pictures sent to Forum News Service from the scene show Fergus Falls Police and the Minnesota State Patrol had the area blocked off with caution tape while they investigated.

Police have not released the reason they had attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle or the name of the person arrested.

The names of the deceased also have not been released pending notification of family.