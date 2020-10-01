ST. PAUL — Three horses died in a crash on Interstate 35E near downtown St. Paul Thursday morning, Oct. 1, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash, just before dawn, happened on the freeway ramp leading to eastbound Interstate 94 and U.S. Highway 52. Traffic cameras show a truck towing a large horse trailer was heavily damaged, and the side of the horse trailer damaged as well.

Video from local TV stations showed two of the horses being led to a nearby transport trailer. The State Patrol said that three others died, although it wasn't clear if they were killed in the crash or euthanized because of injuries from the crash.

The driver of the truck was not injured. The recovery effort closed the freeway exits through the morning rush hour and caused major backups and more crashes on southbound I-35E south of Maryland Avenue.