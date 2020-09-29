DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — An Ogema woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash southwest of Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Sept. 26, the Becker County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The victim was identified as Jessica Ardette Hanks, 36.

According to the report, Hanks was driving westbound on County Road 138 and did not stop for the intersection with County Road 11. The vehicle then hit the embankment on the west side of County Road 11, coming to a rest in a field.

The crash was reported at 7:14 a.m. Hanks was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.