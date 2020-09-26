The person killed in an Alexandria crash Friday has been identified as Shelley Burgau, 53, of Alexandria.

A blown tire on a dump truck led to the fatal crash Friday, Sept. 25, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The three-vehicle crash happened on County Road 82 Southeast near Freedom Road Northeast, just east of the channel between Lake Geneva and Victoria.

About 2:16 p.m., a dump truck was westbound on County Road 82 Southeast when it blew a tire. This caused the dump truck to cross into the other lane and hit a Chevy truck and a Jeep, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the Jeep, Burgau, was pronounced dead on scene.

Paul Carlsen, 65, of Garfield, who was driving the dump truck and Greg Petermeier, 54, of Sauk Centre, the driver of the Chevy, were not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.