A blown tire on a dump truck led to a fatal crash on the east edge of Alexandria on Friday, Sept. 25, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The three-vehicle crash happened on County Road 82 Southeast near Freedom Road Northeast, just east of the channel between Lake Geneva and Victoria.

About 2:16 p.m., a dump truck was westbound on County Road 82 SE when it blew a tire. This caused the dump truck to cross into the other lane and hit a Chevy truck and a Jeep, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead on scene. The drivers of the dump truck and the Chevy truck were not injured.

The crash is still under investigation, and the names of the drivers have not been released.