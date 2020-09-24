KASSON, Minn. — The driver of a vehicle that law enforcement said intentionally drove head-on into a truck Wednesday, Sept. 23, was identified.

Anthony Vincent Mitchell, 39, of Rochester was northbound on Minnesota Highway 57 when he intentionally drove his car over the center line and collided with a southbound pickup, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver of the truck, 83-year-old Kay William Zelinske, of Mantorville, Minn., was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for what was described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Both men were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Behrns Wednesday said that Rochester police were looking for Mitchell after he sent a picture to them indicating that he had slit his wrists in a vehicle. Rochester police had developed probable cause to arrest him.

Multiple agencies tried to find Mitchell as part of a person-in-crisis call but were unsuccessful. A Kasson police officer later spotted the car rolling through a stop sign and when the officer attempted to stop it, Mitchell sped off..

It is unclear how much time passed between that incident and when the vehicle crashed head-on into Zelinske's truck.