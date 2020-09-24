The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was called about 10:15 p.m. to a farmstead in the 4300 block of 75th Street Northeast. A relative of Nathan Holtegaard called emergency responders after finding Holtegaard pinned under the front end of a corn picker, according to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Behrns.

It is believed that Holtegaard was under the machine doing maintenance when it fell on him. Relatives used a forklift to lift the machine off Holtegaard as 911 was called, Behrns said.

Efforts to revive Holtegaard were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.