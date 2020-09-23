ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A 50-year-old St. Cloud man was killed early Wednesday, Sept. 23, while biking near St. Cloud along state Highway 23 when he was hit by a vehicle, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

According to the incident report, the man was traveling eastbound on Highway 23 at about 5:36 a.m. when the vehicle struck him and left the scene.

The man, whose name has not been released by the State Patrol, died due to the injuries suffered in the crash.

Vehicles can be seen on video from a local business passing by after the crash and law enforcement believes they may have information.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the St. Cloud State Patrol office at 320-223-6666.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office, Sauk Rapids Police Department and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the incident.