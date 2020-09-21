Marcus Mccuin, 38, of Plymouth, Minn., was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound near mile marker 111, 10 miles east of Alexandria, Minn., at about 4:45 p.m. when it blew a tire and Mccuin lost control, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The vehicle slid off the right side of the road and rolled in the ditch.

His passenger, Princes Mccuin, a 1-year-old girl, also of Plymouth, was seriously injured and taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center. The driver was not injured, according to the State Patrol.

Road conditions were dry and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to authorities.