COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — The bodies of two of the three people aboard a plane that crashed on Grey Cloud Island in south Washington County on Sunday, Sept. 13, have been recovered.

The bodies were recovered on Tuesday from a water-filled quarry by divers from local law enforcement agencies. The names of those who died will not be released until next of kin has been notified, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

A statement by the agency stated that “search conditions continue to be difficult due to the depth (of the water) and debris from the wreckage.”

Three people were in the small single-engine Cessna aircraft when it left Fleming Field Municipal Airport in South St. Paul sometime after 2 p.m. Sunday. Officials were notified that the plane was missing at 8 p.m. Sunday night and found the first sign of wreckage — a tire from the airplane — three hours later in the gravel-rock pit on Lower Grey Cloud Island in Cottage Grove. The pit is operated by Aggregate Industries.

According to FlightAware.com, a service that tracks flights, a Cessna Skyhawk single-engine piston aircraft took off from Fleming Field at 2:28 p.m. It was last seen four minutes later.

The incident is still under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.