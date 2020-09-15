HECTOR, Minn. — The Renville County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a juvenile male who suffered serious injuries in a farm accident Monday morning Sept. 14, near Hector, Minn.

According to the Sheriff's Office, around 10:38 a.m., Jed Anderson, 15, of Lubbock, Texas, was working on a grain dryer about 15 feet off the ground when his legs became entangled in an auger on a farm about 5 miles south of Hector.

Anderson was trapped in the auger but was eventually freed and taken by helicopter to the Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident. Also assisting on the scene were the Hector Fire Department, Hector Ambulance and Olivia Area Technical Rescue Team.