HECTOR, Minn. — A juvenile male suffered serious injuries in a farm accident Monday morning, Sept. 14, near Hector, according to the Renville County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, a 15-year-old male was working on a grain dryer about 15 feet off the ground when his legs became entangled in an auger on a farm about 5 miles south of Hector in west-central Minnesota.

The juvenile was extricated from the auger and transported to Minneapolis Children's Hospital by air ambulance.