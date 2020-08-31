MINNEAPOLIS -- The body of a 6-year-old child who waded into the Mississippi River on Saturday, Aug. 29, and was swept away has been recovered.

The child was part of a group of five children taken to Boom Island Park in Minneapolis to ride bikes. According to the Hennepin County sheriff’s office, the group was supervised by two adults. Some of the children waded into the water; three went in too deep and started to struggle.

Police responded to a 911 call about 6:20 p.m.

One of the adults was able to pull two of the children from the water, but the third child was lost.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Water Patrol and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recovered the child’s body about 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, near the Hennepin Avenue Bridge, about a half-mile from where the children went into the water.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this child,” Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said in a statement. “This has been an extremely difficult few days.”