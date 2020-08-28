HOLDINGFORD, Minn. — An Avon, Minn., man died following a two-vehicle crash about 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

Russell Heitzman, 33, of Avon, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2001 Oldsmobile Alero collided with a 1994 Chevrolet pickup driven by Jacob Westbrock, 21, of Holdingford, the sheriff's office said.

Westbrock was traveling northbound when he attempted to pass another vehicle that was also traveling northbound near Holdingford. Heitzman was traveling southbound and the vehicles collided near the crest of a hill. Holdingford is about 28 miles northwest of St. Cloud.

Westbrock was transported to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol also assisted at the scene, and the crash remains under investigation.