ROCHESTER, Minn. — A 20-year-old Rochester man died Friday, Aug. 21, from injuries suffered in a crash while driving a homemade go-kart, according to his CaringBridge site .

Kyle Berquam was driving the go-kart about 9:40 p.m. Aug. 18 in the parking lot of Lincoln Elementary School, according to Rochester police. As he was leaving the school and entering the street, the go-kart flipped, causing him to fly out of it.

Berquam suffered a “substantial head injury” and was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

A GoFundMe has been set up for medical and funeral expenses.