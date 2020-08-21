RICHMOND, Minn. — A 69-year-old man was pronounced dead Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the scene of a single-vehicle accident north of Richmond in Stearns County.

The victim was identified as Michael Spleiss, 69, of Richmond.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reported that Spleiss was driving a 1985 Ford pickup south on County Road 9 in Munson Township at 11:38 p.m. Wednesday when it left the roadway and struck multiple driveway approaches. The vehicle came to rest on a fence line. Spleiss was pronounced dead.

He was wearing a seat belt. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cold Spring-Richmond Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Chain of Lakes Fire and Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance.