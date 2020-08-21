ELY, Minn. — A 58-year-old man from Woodbury, Minn., died Thursday night, Aug. 20, in a small-plane crash on White Iron Lake, 5 miles east of Ely, Minn.

The pilot was the only occupant of the small plane. He had left the Ely Municipal Airport shortly after 9 p.m. and was heading toward the Grand Marais Cook County Airport, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Dispatch received a call reporting the plane crash at approximately 11:08 p.m.

First responders found that the man died on impact.

The crash is under investigation; the victim's name was being withheld pending family notification.

St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Lake County Rescue Squad, Morse-Fall Lake Fire Department and Ely Ambulance also responded to the scene.