NEW LONDON, Minn. — The driver involved in a rollover crash that closed state Highway 23 for several hours Thursday, Aug. 20, north of New London was killed, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver is a 60-year-old woman from New London whose name has not yet been released.

According to the State Patrol, a 2003 Mack dump truck was traveling southbound on Highway 23, north of 199th Avenue Northeast near New London. The dump truck went off the road into the southbound ditch, rolled and came to a rest on the passenger side.

Emergency services, including a Life Link helicopter, responded to the crash.

The State Patrol report says the crash involved an unbelted or unrestrained occupant.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, the New London Ambulance and Fire Department, along with the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and the Willmar and Granite Falls Ambulance, were among the agencies responding. The Minnesota Department of Transportation also was called to assist.