OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — A 4-month-old baby died at an Otter Tail County resort Wednesday, Aug. 19, according to an Otter Tail County Sheriff’s report.

The baby and its family are residents of another state on vacation, according to the report. At around 3 a.m., the family reported to 911 that the baby was unconscious and had stopped breathing, according to the report. The family was providing CPR to the baby when emergency services arrived and attempted life-saving efforts.

The baby was pronounced dead on the scene after emergency services arrived.

According to the report, the death of the baby is believed to be an accident, however, the investigation into the death is ongoing. The sheriff’s office is waiting on an autopsy report from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

The resort or area of the county where the death occurred were not indicated in the report.

According to the report, Otter Tail County deputies, Battle Lake Fire and Rescue, Perham Ambulance and Henning Ambulance responded.