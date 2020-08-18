SINCLAIR TOWNSHIP -- An 18-year-old Bagley woman is dead after drowning near the Clearwater Dam on Monday.

The drowning occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, near the dam on Clearwater Lake in Sinclair Township in northern Clearwater County, according to a release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Raina Lynn Neeland of rural Bagley.

According to witnesses, a group of children swimming in the river near the dam were caught up in turbulent water coming over the dam and could not free themselves. The water level at the dam was considerably higher due to the significant amount of recent rain, the release said.

An unresponsive 8-year-old girl was first pulled from the water. Bystanders at the scene performed life-saving measures and were able to resuscitate her.

When deputies arrived on the scene, bystanders were performing CPR on an 18-year-old woman near the river, but she was still unresponsive.

Witnesses estimated she had been in the water for approximately 10 minutes. The 18-year-old had also pulled some of the younger children to safety before she went under the water, witnesses said.

Sanford Life Flight was called to the scene and landed a short distance away. All life-saving measures were performed, but medics were not able to resuscitate the 18-year-old.

Deputies from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office along with the Clearbrook Fire Department and Bagley Sanford Ambulances all responded to the scene.