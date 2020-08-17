DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A Menahga woman was injured in a two-car collision on Highway 87 Monday, Aug. 16, in eastern Becker County.

Katie Marie Ylitalo, 32, of Menahga suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Park Rapids hospital, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

She was eastbound in a 2009 Chevy Impala on Highway 87 at 590th Avenue in Runeberg Township.

A 2000 Ford Taurus, driven by Robert David Simpson, 35, of Duluth, was westbound on Highway 87, and crossed the center line in front of the Impala, according to the State Patrol. The Impala swerved into the ditch and rolled, coming to a rest on the drivers side.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and airbags deployed in the Impala, but not the Taurus. Simpson was not injured, according to the State Patrol.