Jim Neyens and Mary Aitken, both 56 and of Perham, were headed southbound on Wyoming 24, near Hulett in northeastern Wyoming, on a 1999 Harley-Davidson Road King, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers report.

According to the report, the Harley failed to take a curve to the left when it exited the right side of the roadway and collided with a delineator post before it overturned.

Neither Neyens nor Aitken were wearing helmets and died of injuries at the scene, according to the report.

The Jim and Mary Riding High GoFundMe page has been set up to help with a service and celebration in Perham. As of 2 p.m. Aug. 13, $3,470 has been raised for the families.