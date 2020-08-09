DETROIT LAKE, Minn. —The search continues Monday for a missing man in Little Detroit Lake, after a presumed drowning Saturday afternoon. According to Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander, search crews are back out there Monday morning, Aug. 10, searching for the man who went under while kayaking and swimming.

The missing man is identified as Abdimajid Osman of Moorhead, according to Cani Adan, a community leader and chairman of the Moorhead Human Rights Commission. Osman is in his early 20s and came to the United States seven or eight years ago as a refugee from Somalia,

Adan was at the Detroit Lakes City Beach on Sunday holding vigil with family members and a dozen or so other Somali-Americans from Moorhead.

Adan said Osman and another man rented a kayak on the City Beach, and were out about 200 yards when Osman went into the water to swim.

He was not wearing a life jacket, but knows how to swim and is in good physical shape, Adan said.

“He’s one of our youth. He always loves playing soccer and working out at the gym — exercising,” he added.

At one point while in the water Osman told the other man that he was getting tired, Adan said. The kayak somehow ended up capsized.

“It was the last time the one who went in for a swim was seen,” said Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander. The possible drowning was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Adan said the missing man’s family puts his age at 22. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office has Osman born in 1996 and put his age at 24 on Sunday, after correcting it upward from 23.

Documentation can be difficult in the case of refugee families: Adan himself is originally from Somalia and sought refuge in the United States after escaping his war-torn country.

Law enforcement officers and volunteers searched the area Saturday with boats, divers and a drone operated by the sheriff’s office. Boats were on the scene all night, and divers resumed Sunday morning.

On Sunday, deputies were joined by DNR officers, and the Becker County Dive Rescue Team was joined by a Valley Water Rescue team from Fargo-Moorhead, Glander said. “They are bringing in divers and a boat,” he added.

An airplane circled overhead to help the search. It was piloted by a local volunteer who prefers to remain anonymous, Glander said.

Stormy weather overnight and cloudy weather Sunday morning has made the search more difficult. “Calm and sunny weather would have helped,” Glander said.

Searchers were able to pretty accurately mark with buoys the area where the swimmer went under, said Becker County Deputy Sid Canham, who is on the Becker County Dive Rescue team.

“The problem is it’s shallow water, and very weedy,” he said. “It interferes with our electronics,” and makes the search more difficult, he added.

On Saturday, divers did pattern searches, basically circular searches of an area where sonar showed the need for a closer look.

“We will be searching until we find him,” Glander said on Sunday.