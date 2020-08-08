MONTEVIDEO — A motorcyclist from Hudson, Wis., died Friday afternoon in a crash on U.S. Highway 212 north of Granite Falls in Stony Run Township.

Steven Thomas Weber, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries he suffered from the crash, the Minnesota State Patrol report said. Weber was not wearing a helmet.

The crash, involving the motorcycle and a pickup truck, occurred at approximately 4:01 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 212 and Yellow Medicine County Road 7, the Wegdahl corner in between Montevideo and Granite Falls.

According to the report, Weber, riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was headed westbound on Highway 212. A 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, driven by James Dean Stavne, 27, of Granite Falls, was westbound on County Road 7 and entering Highway 212 when the truck collided with the motorcycle.

Stavne and passengers Nancy Ontiveros, 24, of Granite Falls, and a female infant were not injured in the crash. All were wearing seat belts, the report said.

Alcohol was not involved in the crash.