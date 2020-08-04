MENTOR, Minn. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly rollover crash and fire near Mentor.

On Monday afternoon, Aug. 3, deputies received a report of a rollover near the intersection of Polk County Road 10 and 405th Street Southeast.

The semi was completely engulfed in flames when deputies arrived.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Fertile Fire Department, Mentor Fire Department, Essentia Ambulance and Polk County Ambulance Service all responded to the fire.

First responders pulled a body from the vehicle once the flames were put out.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office believes the body belonged to the driver of the semi.

The driver's name is being withheld until family can be notified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.