DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Two people were killed Sunday evening, Aug. 2, when their motorcycle collided with a van in Becker County.

According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, a 2017 Harley-Davidson driven by Leonard Lewis Holmer, 50, of rural Perham, Minn., was southbound on Becker County Road 39 when it collided with a van driven by Roy Oscar Lattie, 57, of White Earth, as it was turning north onto County Road 39 from Bass Lake Road.

Holmer, and his wife, Nancy Marlene Holmer, 51, who was a passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene. Lattie was taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary's hospital in Detroit Lakes with undetermined injuries.

The crash was reported at 7:28 p.m. north of Snellman.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Carsonville Fire and Rescue, the Detroit Lakes Fire Department, and the State Patrol. The accident remains under investigation.