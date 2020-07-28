REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. — The name of the operator of an all terrain vehicle who was killed in a collision with a motor vehicle Saturday, July 25, has been released by the Redwood County Sheriff's Office.

Dennis Fennern, 85, of Wabasso was the driver of a Polaris Ranger ATV involved in an accident with a Dodge Durango, driven by Mary Heiling, 56, of Wabasso, Minn., south of Wabasso in central Redwood County. The Polaris over turned, killing Fennern after it was struck in the intersection by the Durango.

The crash is under investigation by the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol. The Wabasso Fire and Ambulance, CentraCare Ambulance, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources assisted.