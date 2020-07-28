BATTLE LAKE, Minn. — A 3-year-old who was pulled unconscious from the Eagle Lake public swimming area last week and who later died has been identified by the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

The child, Clare Glenetske, of Douglas County, Minn., died Monday.

According to the report, CPR was already in progress by people at the lake when first responders were called at 2:14 p.m. Friday. Glenetske was put onto a medical helicopter and taken to a hospital in the Twin Cities metro area, according to the report.

Glenetske is the daughter of Chris and Louisa Glenetske of Osakis. Donations for the family are being accepted through a GoFundMe page.