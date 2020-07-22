DULUTH -- A 29-year-old man from Duluth is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a car crash Wednesday morning, July 22, in Proctor.

Jesse Lee Muellner was traveling east on U.S. Highway 2 around 3:23 a.m. when the Nissan Altima he was driving crossed the lane line and was struck by a semitrailer traveling west, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Muellner and a passenger, Natasha Sherel Richard, 28, of Proctor, were not wearing seat belts.

Richard sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Duluth hospital.

The driver of the semitrailer, Merrill Ray Whited, 59, of Hinckley, was uninjured, according to the state patrol.