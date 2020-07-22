DULUTH -- The paper mill in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, was fined $25,000 following a federal investigation into the December incident that led to the death of former professional hockey player Scot Kleinendorst.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration's case remains open against UPM Blandin Paper Co., which is contesting the fine.

According to the agency's investigative summary, Kleinendorst, 59, was not wearing a seat belt while operating an empty log loader "when it went off the road and tipped over onto its side, ejecting (Kleinendorst) from the cab," at 5:43 p.m. Dec. 7.

Kleinendorst died Dec. 17 due to his injuries.

Kleinendorst graduated from Grand Rapids High School and played 281 games in the National Hockey League between 1982-90 for the New York Rangers, Hartford Whalers and Washington Capitals.