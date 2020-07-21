MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Authorities believe a body retrieved from Lake Minnetonka on Monday, July 20, is that of a man who went missing last week while swimming.

Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies located the body about 1 p.m. in 55 feet of water using side-scan sonar and a remotely operated underwater vehicle, according to a news release issued by the sheriff's office. The county's underwater recovery team then retrieved the body.

The man, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was aboard a pontoon on the lake Thursday evening when a woman in his party began to struggle as she swam near the boat, the news release said.

The man and two other women jumped into the water to assist her. The three women made it back to the boat, but the man did not.

“Every drowning death is a tragedy,” Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson said in the news release. “It’s especially sad when someone loses their life attempting to save another. Our sincerest condolences go out to the friends and family.”

The man's identity and his cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County medical examiner.