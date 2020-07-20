BELLINGHAM, Minn. — A man who was killed Friday night, July 17, in a motorcycle accident in Lac qui Parle County has been identified as Gregory Keimig, 48, of Madison, Minn.

The identity of the victim was released Monday by the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office. The death was the result of an accident that was reported at 9:10 p.m. Friday east of Bellingham.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Lac qui Parle County dispatch center received a 911 call reporting an accident on County Road 19 near the intersection of 320th Street East. The caller reported that the driver of the motorcycle was unconscious and had severe injuries.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located Keimig lying approximately 18 feet from a 2018 Harley-Davidson FLHXS. According to the report, he was unresponsive and appeared to have severe trauma.

He was taken to the Madison Hospital where lifesaving efforts were made but he was pronounced dead at approximately 11:14 p.m. Friday, according to Sheriff Allen Anderson.