BELLINGHAM, Minn. — A motorcyclist died following a crash around 9:10 p.m. Friday on County Road 19 near the intersection of 320th Street east of Bellingham, according to Lac qui Parle County Sheriff Allen Anderson.

According to Anderson, the Lac qui Parle County dispatch center received a 911 call reporting a single motorcycle accident with the driver being unconscious with severe injuries.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located the driver lying approximately 18 feet from the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was unresponsive and appeared to have severe trauma. The man was taken to the Madison Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family members and further investigation. This is the third injury or death Lac qui Parle County has had this week on motorcycles, the sheriff said in the news release. Bellingham is about 38 miles northwest of Montevideo, Minn.