BEMIDJI -- A motorcyclist died after a collision with a truck on Thursday night in Bemidji, according to a release from the Bemidji Police Department.

Emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 7:09 p.m. on July 16 on the 1700 block of Paul Bunyan Drive Northwest, where a westbound 2000 Suzuki motorcycle collided with an eastbound 2011 GMC pickup truck, the release said.

Officers and emergency personnel immediately began lifesaving care on the operator of the motorcycle, however, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead shortly after at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family and an ongoing investigation.

The driver of the truck had no reported injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Bemidji Police Department with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol. Also assisting on the scene were the Bemidji Ambulance Service, Bemidji Fire Department, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Border Patrol.