GRANITE FALLS — A St. Cloud woman has died after the vehicle in which she was a passenger collided with a tree around 9:03 p.m. Monday, July 13, while traveling on Minnesota Highway 67 south of Granite Falls, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Kasandra Lee Krumm, 30, was a passenger in a Dodge Caravan driven by Adam Jon Keyser, 39, of Hopkins, when it crossed the centerline on Highway 67 going eastbound. in Minnesota Falls Township.

The vehicle gradually drove into the ditch and paralleled the roadway for about 100 yards before striking a tree head-on.

Krumm, Keyser and another passenger, Dianna Faye Rodrigues, 59, of Granite Falls, were not wearing seatbelts.

The state patrol report states that alcohol was involved for Keyser.

Krumm was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis but suffered a fatal injury.

Keyser and Rodriguez both suffered life-threatening injuries. Rodriguez was transported to Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Keyser also was transported to a hospital in Sioux Falls.

Further details of the injuries have not been released.