ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- The man who drowned on Lake Carlos last weekend has been identified by authorities.

Javier Miguel Castro, 30, of Alexandria, was found by the Douglas County Dive Team in Lake Carlos at about 10 a.m. Sunday morning, July 5, after he fell off a pontoon late Friday night, July 3.

Castro was found underwater in about 12-14 feet in front of the lower campground area at Lake Carlos State Park north of Alexandria, Minn. He was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Anoka County for identification and cause of death determination.

Authorities were told that Castro, who was not wearing a life jacket, fell off a moving pontoon into the water. Witnesses said they could see splashing briefly before losing sight of him.

The pontoon, driven by Robert Olson, 42, of Alexandria, had six adults and some kids on it. The group was reportedly heading out to watch fireworks when Castro fell into the water.

Assisting the Douglas County Dive Team were the Otter Tail County Dive Team, Pope County Search and Rescue, LifeLink III helicopter, Carlos First Responders, Carlos Fire Department, Lake Carlos State Park Rangers and North Ambulance.

The drowning is under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Helping Hands of Alexandria is raising funds to help cover the cost of the funeral for Castro. Donations can be sent via Helping Hands Venmo account, Paypal, cash or by check. Put "Zavier" in the memo for the donation. According to Helping Hands, Anderson Funeral Home is helping with the arrangements.